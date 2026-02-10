Vietjet offers checked baggage bonus

SINGAPORE, 11 February 2026: Vietjet is marking the Lunar New Year (Tet) season with a limited-time travel promotion offering 20kg of free checked baggage for Eco ticket holders, alongside a festive Vietnamese Tet menu available for Business Class passengers.

To support peak Tet travel demand, Vietjet offers 20kg of free checked baggage for passengers booking Eco tickets on selected international services, including flights from India, China, South Korea and Japan to Vietnam, from now until 28 February 2026.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

Tickets can be booked via the airline’s official website and the Vietjet Air mobile application, with travel available from 1 March to 31 March 2026 (travel periods may vary by route).

In addition, passengers flying with Vietjet can enjoy resort and lifestyle privileges of up to 30% discount (*) on accommodation, dining, and spa services at leading hotels and resorts on Phu Quoc Island, further enhancing their holiday travel experience.

To complement the Tet celebrations, Vietjet is also serving a special Lunar New Year menu in business class cabins on Vietnam domestic and international flights departing from and arriving in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi until 20 February 2026.

By integrating festive in-flight dining with attractive travel incentives, Vietjet continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic airline connecting Asia while promoting Vietnam as a cultural, culinary, and tourism destination during the Lunar New Year season.

(*) Terms and conditions.

(Source: Vietjet)