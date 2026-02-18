Tripadvisor declares 2026 beach winners

SINGAPORE, 19 February: Tripadvisor, a travel guidance platform pioneer, announced this week the 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Beaches.

Based on a comprehensive analysis of millions of traveller reviews from the past 12 months, these awards celebrate the world’s most extraordinary coastal destinations. Awards span multiple categories, including best in the World, the US, and the newly introduced award category, ‘One of a Kind” beaches’.

Photo credit: Tripadvisor. Top of the table: Isla Pasion – Cozumel, México.

The 2026 awards showcase diverse coastlines, from Mexico’s pristine Isla Pasion, named the best in the world, to California’s La Jolla Cove, which claims the US top spot.

Explore the full list here: Best of the Best Beaches – Tripadvisor.

“For many travellers, the beach is the main event,” said Tripadvisor Chief Communications Officer Laurel Greatrix. “Based on millions of trips, reviews, and opinions, these awards highlight the very best beaches in the world — making it easier to decide where to go and how to spend your time once you’re there.”

From secluded coves to bustling shorelines, each beach has earned its place through firsthand traveller feedback. The comprehensive rankings not only help travellers discover their ideal beach destination but also showcase the best tours and activities in the area.

Top 10 Beaches in the World for 2026

1. Isla Pasion – Cozumel, México

Good for: Private island oasis, crystal-clear waters, marine life encounters, and snorkelling, which travellers can book through this Catamaran Snorkel Adventure to El Cielo and The Money Bar Beach experience.

Best time to go: November-April

Unique features: Protected coral reefs, sea turtle nesting sites, exclusive day-trip destination

2. Elafonissi Beach – Crete, Greece

Good for: Pink sand phenomenon, shallow lagoons, protected nature reserve, and can be easily accessed from Chania through the Elafonissi Beach Trip from Chania tour.

Best time to go: May & September

Unique features: Rare pink sand created by crushed shells

3. Balos Lagoon – Kissamos, Greece

Good for: Turquoise lagoon waters, dramatic landscapes, and Instagram-worthy vistas like this Balos & Gramvousa Luxury Catamaran Sailing Cruise from Kissamos experience.

Best time to go: April-June, September-October.

Unique features: Former pirate hideout, protected Natura 2000 site.

4. Eagle Beach – Eagle Beach, Aruba

Good for: Pristine white sand, watersports paradise, activities like this 3-Hour Electric Scooter Island Tour in Arubadivi.

Best time to go: April-August.

Unique features: Sea turtle nesting ground, iconic Fofoti trees.

5. Praia da Falésia – Algarve, Portugal

Good for: Ochre cliffs with spectacular views that can be experienced during this Benagil and Dolphins Tour.

Best time to go: April-October.

Unique features: Dramatic red cliff formations.

6. Banana Beach – Ko He, Thailand

Good for: Crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs with amazing snorkelling that travellers can book through this Banana Beach Snorkelling Adventure.

Best time to go: November-March.

Unique features: Part of the Racha Islands, a premier diving destination.

7. La Jolla Cove – California, USA

Good for: Sea lion colonies, an underwater park, and kayaking adventures like the Sea Caves Kayak Tour.

Best time to go: March-May, September-November.

Unique features: Protected marine reserve, year-round wildlife viewing.

8. La Pelosa Beach – Sardinia, Italy

Good for: Caribbean-like waters and ancient watchtower views, available on the Half Day Catamaran Tour to La Pelosa with Aperitif.

Best time to go: June-September.

Unique features: 16th-century Torre della Pelosa.

9. Manly Beach – Sydney, Australia

Good for: Surf culture, beachside promenade, a scenic Sydney Harbour Ferry Ride.

Best time to go: September-May.

Unique features: Historic surfing beach, pine tree-lined Corso.

10. Boulders Beach Penguin Colony – Simon’s Town, South Africa

Good for: African penguin sanctuary, granite boulders that travellers can experience during the Table Mountain, Boulders Penguins and Cape Point Day Tour.

Best time to go: September-April.

Unique features: One of the few mainland penguin colonies globally.

Introducing the “One of a Kind” Beach Category

For 2026, Tripadvisor introduces a new category celebrating beaches offering unique experiences beyond the traditional sun and sand. South Africa’s Boulders Beach Penguin Colony leads this list, where visitors can see endangered African penguins in their natural habitat.

(Source: Tripadvisor)