STB and Ant International renew partnership

SINGAPORE, 26 February 2026: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Ant International renewed their multi-year strategic partnership to deepen tourism-led economic impact by strengthening Singapore’s position as a world-class destination.

Initially established in 2018, the partnership delivers seamless digital experiences for global travellers through Alipay+, Ant International’s unified wallet gateway, with the following standouts.

Photo credit: STB. Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Melissa Ow (left); Ant International CEO Peng Yang (right).

Amplifies the destination’s appeal amongst key markets through joint marketing initiatives leveraging Alipay+’s ecosystem, including a campaign with Chinese actor Dylan Wang for the Chinese New Year season.

Advances Singapore’s position in digital tourism by enabling seamless and secure mobile discovery and payments, ensuring visitors enjoy a frictionless experience.

Strengthens competitiveness by leveraging Ant International’s data and technology capabilities to deepen actionable insights sharing on travellers’ behaviours.

The partnership aims to unlock new growth opportunities for local businesses, in line with STB’s Tourism 2040 roadmap, focusing on cultivating future demand, enhancing Singapore’s appeal as a destination, and developing a future-ready tourism sector.

Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Melissa Ow commented: “We are pleased to renew our strategic partnership with Ant International and look forward to unlocking new opportunities across key markets through Alipay+’s extensive digital wallet network. By combining our destination expertise with their payment technology and data capabilities, we can respond to the evolving traveller demand more nimbly and create a more seamless experience for visitors whilst driving meaningful growth in tourism spending.”

Digital connectivity drives success

Building on a successful year for Singapore tourism, the partnership between STB and Alipay+ in 2025 drove record spending via Alipay+ across Singapore’s tourism sector, from major attractions to services and neighbourhood hawker stalls.

According to Alipay+ data, Singapore is among the top five most popular global travel destinations, with transactions increasing 36% year-on-year. In line with travellers’ demand for local experiences, spending via SGQR almost tripled from the year before, bringing tangible economic impact to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Via Alipay+, merchants across Singapore can accept 25 international e-wallets and bank apps, enabling travellers from 17 countries and regions to use their familiar home payment apps to make payments locally.

Asian travellers remain key drivers of Singapore’s tourism industry. According to Alipay+ data, the top five inbound markets are Mainland China, Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR, the Philippines, and South Korea.

Transactions by Chinese travellers — Singapore’s largest pool of visitors — increased 26% year-on-year in 2025, alongside significant growth from new markets like Kazakhstan and Italy.

While retail remains the most popular activity, travellers are spending more on food and beverage, accommodation, and day-to-day services like transportation, as Singapore caters to a more diverse range of visitors.

“Destinations are dynamic digital ecosystems that connect culture and commerce across borders, driving economic impact and inclusion,” said Ant International CEO Peng Yang. “The Singapore Tourism Board has set the benchmark for how innovation, trust and public-private collaboration can power a world-class tourism economy. Together, we will support Singapore’s ambition to inspire not just as a place to visit, but one that shapes the future of travel and its shared value to communities.”

AI shapes tourism’s next chapter.

The partnership also aims to enhance Singapore’s global leadership in travel innovation. Both parties will leverage Ant International’s data capabilities to forecast trends, build a future-ready tourism sector, and enhance visitors’ experience.

Alipay+ drives innovation

Alipay+ Voyager: An in-app AI travel agent launched in six of Asia’s largest superapps, that can offer personalised recommendations, deals, essential services like transportation, translation and more, for travellers visiting Singapore.

In-app rewards: Spotlighting Singapore attractions and offering exclusive vouchers directly within leading e-wallets; merchants can leverage Alipay+’s AI-powered marketing services for deeper, more relevant engagements.

Mobile engagement: Collaborating with Fairprice Group to launch the first-of-its-kind Cheers mini-programme directly within Alipay for Chinese travellers.

Enhancing Singapore’s global appeal

In 2025, STB and Alipay+ rolled out high-profile marketing campaigns with global celebrities Dylan Wang and Stefanie Sun to promote Singapore to regional travellers. These campaigns amplified top attractions and digital connectivity in Singapore across multiple channels, including Alipay+’s partner e-wallets to reach travellers directly within the apps they use most, translating inspiration into visits and spending.

The first campaign to roll out for 2026 featured Dylan Wang showcasing shopping, attractions and local food spots, ahead of the Chinese New Year, a peak travel season for Asian travellers.

(Source: STB)