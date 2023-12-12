Collinson adds airport lounges in Narita

SINGAPORE, 13 December 2023: Collinson, owner and operator of Priority Pass, announced Monday it will add two new lounges in Narita Airport to Priority Pass’ network through a collaboration with Japanese airport service provider IASS Co Ltd.

The agreement comes as part of Collinson’s ongoing expansion of airport lounges and travel experiences within its Asia Pacific network. Between January and September 2023, 13 new airport lounges and travel experiences have been added to the Priority Pass network in Japan, giving the group 20 outlets. Additionally, in the first three quarters of this year (from January to October 2023), Collinson grew its Asia Pacific portfolio of airport lounges and travel experiences by over 30%.

Collinson’s network has more than 550 airport lounges in the Asia Pacific and over 1,400 worldwide.