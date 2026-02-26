Qantas boosts A380 flights to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 27 February 2026: Qantas will nearly double A380 flights between Singapore and Sydney later this year, increasing premium seats on the route by up to 18%.*

The move will see Qantas operate the Superjumbo on 13 of its 14 weekly Singapore-Sydney services from 7 December, with the 14th service continuing with the airline’s Airbus A330.**

Photo credit: Qantas. A380 flights increase on the Sydney-Singapore route.

The additional premium seats will give customers more opportunities to travel in the aircraft’s First, Business and Premium Economy cabins and enjoy features like the onboard lounge.

The A380 features 14 individual first class suites that convert into a 212-centimetre fully flat bed, 70 business suite seats and 60 premium economy seats.

Premium passengers also have access to the aircraft’s upper-deck lounge, with booth-style seating for 10, a self-service bar, and the option to order signature drinks and snacks.

Qantas operates first and business lounges in both Sydney and Singapore.

The 26 February announcement comes as Qantas Frequent Flyers can boost their status or Qantas Points balance with the ‘Twice as Rewarding’ offer returning this week.

Asia is home to one of the largest populations of Qantas Frequent Flyers outside Australia, from Australian expats living in Singapore to locals who travel regularly for work and leisure.

Members who book any Qantas-marketed and operated regional, domestic or international flight can earn either Double Status Credits or Double Qantas Points. Members can also stack double points on Qantas Hotel and Holiday bookings made during the same period.

Qantas Executive Vice President – Asia, Nick McGlynn commented: “We’re seeing demand for premium travel continue to grow and moving to an almost entirely A380 operation between Singapore and Sydney means we can offer significantly more first class, business and premium economy seats for our customers.”

* The increase in premium seat capacity is a comparison between the NW2025 and NW2026 seasons.

**The additional A380 service will operate six days a week (Monday to Saturday), replacing the A330 service and is subject to government and regulatory approval.

(Source: Qantas)