Thomas Cook and SOTC release Business Travel Report

MUMBAI, 27 February 2026: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, and its group company, SOTC Travel, have released the inaugural edition of their Business Travel Report 2026, offering insights into­­ the evolving priorities, patterns and pressures shaping business travel across India.

The survey, conducted over two months, is based on responses received from 25 leading enterprises across sectors, including BFSI, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, conglomerates and professional services, along with insights from internal booking and transactional data. The report highlights a strong revival in business travel demand, alongside a heightened focus on cost optimisation, policy discipline, traveller experience and compliance.

Key takeaways

Business travel demand remains resilient: Nearly 65% of corporates expect their business travel volumes to increase over the next 12 months, while 30% expect it to remain stable. Only 5% anticipate a decline. This translates to 95% of respondents projecting stable-to-growth spend, underlining travel’s continued role in driving growth, client engagement and business continuity. Client meetings, sales-related travel and internal business-critical movement continue to dominate business travel demand.

Technology and data-led decision-making on the rise: More than 70% of corporates are increasing their reliance on digital tools for booking, approvals, expense management and MIS reporting, enabling improved visibility, policy compliance and data-backed decision-making across business travel programs.

Shift towards value-driven travel management: While cost optimisation remains critical, over 62% of respondents highlighted a move towards value-led travel decisions — balancing cost efficiency with safety, reliability, compliance and traveller well-being. This has elevated the role of managed travel programs and strategic travel partners.

Traveller experience, flexibility and duty of care gain prominence: Alongside business objectives, over 56% of respondents acknowledged the growing importance of these factors — particularly for frequent flyers and senior leadership. The findings point to a clear trade-off between traveller convenience and policy compliance, underscoring the need for smarter, more flexible travel policies supported by technology and data-led controls to reduce friction while maintaining governance.

Policy tightening and supplier renegotiations gain momentum: Close to 60% of corporates have tightened or are revisiting their travel policies. Renegotiation of airline and hotel contracts, rationalisation of preferred suppliers and stricter approval workflows have emerged as key levers to offset rising costs and tax-related pressures.

B-Leisure travel on the rise: 68% of corporates report that employees are increasingly extending business trips to include personal leisure time — blending work and downtime. This growing shift is prompting organisations to reassess travel policies, clarify cost‑sharing norms and offer greater flexibility to support work‑plus‑leisure travel.

Domestic hubs dominate: 72% of corporate travel continues to be domestic, led by key business hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. These cities remain critical for client meetings, internal reviews and project-based travel. On the international front, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, the Maldives, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, the US, South Africa, and Australia remain preferred destinations for leadership meetings, supplier engagements, and strategic business expansion — with China and Japan emerging strongly on the radar.

­­Rising airfares and costs driving sharper controls: A sharp 80% of respondents reported an increase in Average Ticket Prices (ATP) over the past year — with over 36% witnessing a significant rise of more than 15%, and 45% reporting a moderate increase of 5–15%, highlighting tighter controls, booking mandates, and closer monitoring of travel spends.

GST and input tax credit challenges add pressure to travel budgets: GST-related complexities continue to weigh on business travel programs. Over 55% of respondents highlighted challenges around GST applicability, compliance and input tax credit (ITC) optimisation — particularly for air travel and hotel stays. This has led corporates to increasingly seek structured invoicing, compliant supplier ecosystems and expert support to minimise leakage and improve tax efficiency.

Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel President & Group Head, Global Business Travel Indiver Rastogi said: “We are pleased to launch the Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel Business Travel Report 2026, which presents a comprehensive view of how leading Indian corporates are recalibrating travel strategies in an increasingly dynamic environment. The findings highlight a clear shift towards value-driven programmes, accelerated technology adoption and tighter governance.

“At Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, our sustained engagement with customers and deep market understanding have enabled us to anticipate shifts early and introduce innovations such as Dhruv.ai, our voice-enabled AI advisor, and TravelOne, our integrated booking and management platform — helping create smarter, policy-aligned and technology-enabled travel ecosystems”.

(Source: Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel)