Regent Phu Quoc names new GM

SINGAPORE, 27 February 2026: Regent Hotels & Resorts announce the appointment of Juan Losada as general manager of Regent Phu Quoc.

The resort was recognised in 2025 with various awards, including MICHELIN Key List, Travel+Leisure, Tatler Asia, and Robb Report, as one of Vietnam’s finest hotels and dining destinations.

Photo credit: IHG Hotels & Resorts: Juan Losada, general manager of Regent Phu Quoc.

The appointment is a homecoming of sorts for Losada, who was part of the opening executive team as pre-opening and opening general manager at Regent Phu Quoc from early 2019 to late 2022.

During this former role, he was responsible for developing the hotel strategy, shaping the product, and positioning the resort as an ultra-luxury brand in the Vietnamese and Asian markets.

Returning to Regent Phu Quoc as general manager, he brings extensive international experience in managing luxury hotels across destinations, including Dubai and Barcelona. Properties under his leadership have consistently earned industry accolades, reflecting his commitment to excellence. He has also been personally recognised with multiple awards for his contributions to hotel performance and guest experience.

(Source: IHG Hotels & Resorts)