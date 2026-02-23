Feel like winning free flights for a year?

BANGKOK, 24 February 2026: AirAsia is expanding on the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s “Feel All the Feelings” tourism campaign that invites travellers to pack their bags and follow in the footsteps of the famous Thai rapper and singer “Lisa” (Lalisa Manobal).

The highlight of this collaboration is the low-cost airline’s “FLY YOUR FEELINGS” campaign, which offers fare deals linked to the promo code “TATXLISA” when booking through the AirAsia MOVE app.

Photo credit: AirAsia. Asia Aviation and Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Phairat Pornpathananangoon confirmed that AirAsia is giving away an exclusive grand prize: Free Domestic Flights for One Full Year.

The core offer is 15% off round-trip fares to eight headline destinations featured in Lisa’s commercials. They are: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nan, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Phang Nga (fly to Phuket).

10% Off all other domestic routes

Booking Period: 1 March – 31 May 2026

Travel Period: 15 March – 30 September 2026

Exclusive Add-on

Present an AirAsia boarding pass to enjoy special car rental rates with AVIS, starting at just THB599 per day.

“This ultimate reward will be given to the first three travellers who successfully fly with AirAsia to all eight highlighted provinces featured in Lisa’s ‘Feel All the Feelings’ campaign (Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nan, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Phuket for Phang Nga). We believe this challenge will inspire a whole new perspective on exploring Thailand, perfectly aligning with TAT’s vision.”

Travellers ready to take on the challenge and follow in Lisa’s footsteps for a chance to win free flights for a year can start accumulating their flights between 15 March and 30 September 2026. For full campaign details, terms, and conditions, visit the official Facebook page: FlyAirAsia.

(Source: AirAsia)