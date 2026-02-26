KUCHING, 27 February 2026: Riding on its strongest performance to date, Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) is leading a nationwide conversation to strengthen Malaysia’s business events ecosystem through a legacy-focused approach aligned with national development priorities.

Through its Ramadan engagement series themed Satu Meja, Seribu Cerita, Sarawak is bringing together government agencies, associations, academia, industry leaders and media across Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, Kuala Lumpur and Penang to reinforce collaboration, expand future bid pipelines, and position business events as a strategic driver of long-term economic and social impact.

Photo credit: BESarawak. The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Sarawak and BESarawak’s Board of Directors at BESarawak’s Ramadan engagement night in Kuching.

The initiative marks a significant step in aligning industry stakeholders at a critical juncture of the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030, ensuring that business events continue to deliver measurable value beyond the visitor economy and contribute meaningfully to Sarawak and Malaysia’s broader development agenda.

“As we enter the final phase of the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030, this is a critical window for us to strengthen alignment across the ecosystem and sustain collaboration at its highest level. At this stage, a cohesive industry moving in the same direction matters more than ever,” said Sarawak’s Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, at the first Ramadan engagement in Kuching. = “Through BESarawak, we will continue to actively support organisers in delivering impactful business events in Sarawak by refining concepts, strengthening innovation, and aligning programmes with our broader development priorities We remain committed to working hand in hand with the industry to ensure that every stakeholder is empowered to contribute meaningfully and generate lasting outcomes for industries, communities, and the wider economy”.

Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah urges government, associations, academia, industry and the media to continue driving impact together.

Deputy State Secretary (Operation) and BESarawak Chairman Datu Hii Chang Kee commented: Over the next four years, we will be guided by three pillars to transform Sarawak into a business events destination of strategic value: transformation and innovation, legacy and impact, and partnerships and people,” said “This means stronger bid support, designing events with built-in legacy outcomes and closer collaboration with government, academia and industry stakeholders who can strengthen the overall impact.”

BESarawak Acting CEO Jason Tan Chin Foo noted: “Legacy impact remains central to our strategy. To achieve lasting impact, our ecosystem — government, associations, academia, industry, and media — must remain cohesive and aligned. Our collaboration must continue beyond the event so that the true value is sustained long after the event is held.”

Sarawak’s focus on the ecosystem continues to deliver measurable results. In 2025, Sarawak recorded its strongest performance to date, with 160 business events scheduled through 2030, totalling a projected economic value of MYR483.5 million. Sarawak also hosted 159 business events in FY2025 alone, marking a 27% increase from the previous year and generating MYR491.4 million in total economic impact.

