S4BT acquires HotelHub to scale global presence

SINGAPORE, 27 February 2026: S4BT — Solutions for Business Travel, the European group comprising CDS, Goelett, CRC, TMS, SIAP, Methodica and Trevium, expands its footprint to become the largest global corporate hotel booking platform with the acquisition of Travel Centric Technology, the London-headquartered parent company of HotelHub, a hotel technology platform serving global travel management companies (TMCs).

The transaction marks a new phase of scale and ambition for S4BT Group, expanding its geographical reach, deepening engagement across major travel markets, and enhancing its technological capacity.

Photo credit: S4BT. S4BT Founder and Group CEO Ziad Minkara (left); HotelHub CEO Jay Virdee (right).

With the addition of HotelHub, S4BT now represents:

Eight specialised corporate travel brands

More than USD5 billion in annual hotel booking value (HBV)

Over 60,000 hotel bookings per day

Access to more than 2 million properties worldwide

700 employees globally, with 50% dedicated to technology and product development

S4BT was conceived to provide TMCs, corporate clients, and the wider business travel ecosystem with a single, trusted technology partner that covers sourcing, booking, customer care, payment, invoicing, and financial control within a coherent framework.

The acquisition of HotelHub allows the group to deliver a fully integrated corporate hotel offering to TMCs.

Built on interoperable platforms and open APIs, S4BT offers TMCs and corporates a powerful alternative to closed, vertically integrated hotel platforms. Its open architecture enables partners to retain control of distribution, economics and client relationships while accessing global content and advanced transaction capabilities.

“Our ambition is clear: to build the most integrated and technologically advanced business travel platform,” said S4BT Founder and Group CEO Ziad Minkara. “The acquisition of HotelHub is a decisive step in that direction. It takes S4BT into a new league, strengthens our position and establishes a solid presence in the UK. This is not an endpoint, but a foundation on which we will continue to invest, integrate and execute.”

HotelHub CEO Jay Virdee added: “Joining S4BT allows HotelHub to accelerate its mission at a new scale. By combining our distribution technology with S4BT’s operational expertise and financial capabilities, we can deliver greater value to TMCs and their corporate clients across the globe.”

The group now delivers a fully integrated corporate hotel offering that enables TMCs to challenge closed platforms while improving efficiency, transparency and performance. It also strengthens S4BT’s distribution reach and ability to manage hotel flows at scale across the US and key European markets, while covering sourcing and financial controls within a single, coherent framework.

(Source: S4BT)