LANGKAWI, 26 February: An air-conditioned mini ferry service from the Kuah Tourist Jetty to Pulau Tuba, launched last October, has been declared a success, boosting tourist visits that have generated valuable revenue for the island’s local community.

Pulau Tuba, a serene “hidden” island just a 15-minute boat ride from the main Langkawi resorts, is famous for being one of the few inhabited islands in the archipelago group that has resisted the heavy commercialisation. It’s Langkawi 30 years ago: Slow-paced, rustic, and full of traditional kampung (village) charm.

Photo credit: Bestuba. New mini ferry service to Pulau Tuba attracts Langkawi visitors.

Bernama reported earlier this week on the progress of the ferry service that has served the Tuba and Straits Islands Community Cooperative since last October, with a 100-passenger capacity per trip.

Introduced by the Community Cooperative of Tuba Islands and Selat Bhd (Bestuba), the Mini Ferry Service has strengthened Pulau Tuba’s tourism appeal, with passenger numbers reaching around 6,000 per month, especially during school holidays and long weekends, according to the Bernama report.

Pulau Tuba is famous for its traditional fishing-village atmosphere and natural beauty, with potential to be an added-value tourist attraction when combined with visits to Langkawi.

How to Get There

To reach Pulau Tuba, you must take a boat from the main island of Langkawi.

Departure Point: Boats typically depart from the Marble Jetty (near the Kuah Jetty) in Kuah.

Boat Ride: The journey takes approximately 15-20 minutes. Local boats often wait for enough passengers before departing, or you can charter a private boat.

What makes Pulau Tuba special?

The “Time Travel” Vibe: Unlike Pantai Cenang’s bustling bars, Pulau Tuba is a quiet fishing and farming community. You’ll see water buffaloes roaming paddy fields and traditional wooden houses.

Eco-Tourism: It is part of the Dayang Bunting Marble Geoforest Park. It features rare geological formations, limestone caves (such as Gua Kelawar, or Bat Cave), and dense mangroves.

The Bridge to Dayang Bunting: A colourful bridge connects Pulau Tuba to the neighbouring Pulau Dayang Bunting, allowing you to explore both islands by motorbike or bicycle easily.

Top things to do

Rent a bicycle: This is the best way to see the island. The roads are winding and quiet, perfect for a leisurely ride through the villages.

Try the “Mee Udang” (Prawn Noodles): The island is famous for this dish, featuring fresh, giant prawns caught by local fishermen.

Hiking: You can trek up to the Bukit Kecik viewpoint or explore the “Valley of the Bees” for incredible panoramic views.

Bird Watching: It’s a haven for hornbills and Brahminy kites (the reddish-brown eagles Langkawi is named after).

Homestays

Tuba Beach Resort: One of the more established spots. It has colourful chalets right by the water and a very relaxed vibe.

Farid Homestay: Great if you want a more authentic, local family-run experience.

Tuba Langkawi (Homestay): Often praised for its hospitality and proximity to the best “Mee Udang” spots.

For more information, visit: Bestuba | Langkawi

(Source: Bernama and additional background)