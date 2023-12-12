Jakarta hotel occupancy soars

SINGAPORE, 13 December 2023: Jakarta hotels recorded their highest occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) since November 2011 and November 2013, respectively, according to preliminary data from CoStar.

Photo credit: CoStar.

November 2023 (year-over-year % change)

Occupancy: 79.8% (+10.9%)

Average daily rate (ADR): IDR1,030,269.24 (+10.4%)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): IDR822,163.52 (+22.5%)

Jakarta hosted several events that helped performance last month, including a Coldplay concert and IndoBuildTech Expo.

Daily data shows the highest occupancy levels occurred on Wednesday, 15 November (92.7%), the night of the Coldplay concert, closely followed by Thursday, 16 November (89.1%). Jakarta’s occupancy levels remained above 70% for all but three days during the month.

