TCEB’S MICE roadmap unfolds

BANGKOK, 20 February 2026: Thailand’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector has entered a decisive phase, after weathering the disruption of the pandemic years.

The business events sector no longer focuses solely on recovery. The emphasis has shifted toward resilience, value creation and long-term competitiveness.

Photo: The TCEB team at work during IT&CMA & CTW AP with Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT Governor

Driving this transition, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has spent the past several years recalibrating Thailand’s MICE strategy. Now under the leadership of Dr Supawan Teerarat, President of TCEB and her team, the question for 2026 is no longer whether Thailand can host world-class events, as it clearly can, but how effectively MICE can function as a national economic lever in an increasingly competitive, sustainability-driven global market.

A strategic reset, not a return to the past

Thailand’s MICE sector once relied heavily on scale: large congresses, mass exhibitions and incentive groups drawn by price and hospitality. While these strengths remain, TCEB’s current roadmap reflects a balanced approach that prioritises yield, knowledge transfer, and regional dispersion.

Post-pandemic demand patterns favour shorter lead times, hybrid formats and highly curated experiences. In response, Thailand has repositioned itself not merely as a destination but as a platform for business outcomes across healthcare, technology, sustainability, and creative industries.

This recalibration aligns with broader national objectives, ensuring that MICE activity contributes directly to economic diversification, innovation and skills development.

Leadership transition and institutional continuity

Photo: A notable change in the sector has been the leadership transition at TCEB

Following the conclusion of Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya’s tenure and his period of leadership, which was marked by structural reform, international alignment and an emphasis on sustainability standards.

What matters now is continuity. TCEB’s institutional framework, partnerships, bidding capability, and destination management expertise are sufficiently mature to sustain momentum. This includes policy execution, stakeholder coordination and measurable outcomes — a change for growth.

Infrastructure as a competitive advantage

Thailand’s advantage lies not only in its service culture but in the depth of its infrastructure. Bangkok remains the regional hub, supported by a mature ecosystem of convention centres, hotels and transport connectivity. Flagship venues such as the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre have undergone extensive modernisation, reinforcing Bangkok’s position in the global bidding landscape.

Equally important is the expansion of MICE activity beyond the capital. Cities such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya and Khon Kaen are increasingly positioned as specialised hosts, offering distinctive value propositions aligned with wellness, culture, sport and regional trade.

Photo: The Thailand Pavilion managed by TCEB, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau

This decentralisation supports local economies while enhancing Thailand’s appeal to organisers seeking destinations with a distinct appeal.

The role of hospitality in MICE success

Thailand’s hospitality sector remains a cornerstone of its MICE competitiveness. Internationally recognised hotels, purpose-built resorts and experienced operators underpin the country’s reputation for reliability and service excellence.

My former properties, such as Shangri-La Bangkok, Royal Cliff Group in Pattaya, and the former Royal Garden Resort Group, now Anantara, illustrate how integrated resorts have long supported conferences, incentives and exhibitions.

Purpose-built facilities include the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall (PEACH) at the Royal Cliff, along with Bangkok’s convention centres (QSNCC), BITEC, IMPACT and Centara Grand CentralWorld Bangkok Convention Centre.

Centara and Dusit were pioneers providing early examples of Thailand’s understanding that MICE requires dedicated infrastructure, not just hotel ballrooms.

Sustainability moves from concept to requirement.

Sustainability is no longer a differentiator; it is an expectation. TCEB’s policies increasingly reflect this reality, embedding environmental and social responsibility into bidding criteria, venue certification and event design.

From carbon measurement to community engagement, Thailand’s MICE roadmap aligns with global standards while maintaining local relevance. This alignment is essential if the country is to remain competitive with emerging regional rivals that are investing heavily in green infrastructure and digital capabilities.

Economic impact and the road ahead

During 2026, Thailand’s MICE business is expected to contribute not only through delegate numbers but through higher per-capita spend, longer stays, and deeper engagement with the Thai industry and academia. The objective is impact rather than volume, a shift that reflects global best practice.

Thailand’s strength lies in its ability to combine efficiency with warmth, scale with creativity, and policy with partnership. With a clear strategy, experienced institutions, and a proven hospitality base, the country is well-positioned to ensure its MICE sector delivers lasting value beyond 2026.

About the Author

Andrew J Wood is a British-born travel writer, former hotelier and tourism consultant who has lived in Thailand since 1991. With more than four decades of experience across leading hotel groups in Asia and Europe, he writes extensively on tourism strategy, sustainability and the MICE sector across the Asia-Pacific region.