DUBAI, 25 February 2026: In a successful first, the Emirates Airline Foundation and Emirates Auction have raised AED8.8 million (USD2.4 million) to advance humanitarian programmes for underprivileged children worldwide.

The two-month auction, which recently closed, generated over 900 bids from participants across 131 countries. Seven rare Emirates Skywards membership numbers with Platinum-tier status benefits were offered to bidders worldwide, with the highest single bid reaching AED1.6 million over the one-month bidding period. Two bidders secured 20-year Platinum memberships, while five others won 15-year memberships. Top bidders hailed from the UAE, UK, India, the US, Pakistan, France, Germany, Egypt and Thailand, among other countries.

Funds raised will enable the Foundation to launch new projects, while expanding support for the children and communities already benefiting from its existing programmes in collaboration with 14 NGOs across nine countries.

Following the success of the initiative, the Emirates Airline Foundation and Emirates Auction will continue to hold annual auction events, creating an ongoing opportunity for supporters worldwide to contribute to the Foundation’s mission.

Emirates Airline President and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation, Sir Tim Clark, said: “When we brought this initiative to life in December, we were guided by a simple objective to look at new, innovative ways to grow the Foundation’s humanitarian work and impact. What made this initiative so compelling wasn’t just the exclusivity of the membership numbers, but the value and prestige that come with Platinum status. Bidders recognised that, and they showed up. The response was extraordinary and a testament to the generosity of our global community of Skywards members and bidders.

“The proceeds will allow us to do more, partner with more organisations, reach new communities, and strengthen the programmes already changing the lives of hundreds of children across India, the Philippines, Brazil, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and beyond. For the children at the heart of our work, this generosity will make a real and lasting difference.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Emirates Auction as an annual initiative, giving supporters around the world a meaningful way to contribute while receiving something of real value in return, proving that loyalty and generosity can work hand in hand.”

About the Emirates Airline Foundation

Operating under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Emirates Airline Foundation is Emirates’ official charity arm, providing vulnerable children with housing, healthcare, nutrition, education, and vocational support.

Funded by Emirates customers and employees, the Foundation has completed more than 50 projects, with nearly all donations going directly to programmes.

Current Projects (14 NGOs across nine countries):

India: Emirates-CHES Home (37 children living with HIV/AIDS); IIMPACT Girls Education Project (5,000 girls across 11 states)

Sri Lanka: Prithipura Communities (250 individuals with disabilities receiving care, education, and vocational training)

Zimbabwe: St. Marcellin’s Children’s Village (56 orphaned children, including those with disabilities and HIV)

South Africa: Singakwenza Education and Health (1,000 children in early childhood education); Fikelela Children’s Centre (40 children affected by HIV/AIDS)

Kenya: Little Prince Nursery and Primary School (Kibera slums); Alfajiri Street Kids (200+ children in art therapy programs); Starehe Boys’ Centre (four-year scholarships for academically talented boys)

Philippines: Virlanie Foundation (housing and protection for abused, exploited, and orphaned children)

Brazil: Saint Rita de Cassia Orphanage (orphaned girls aged 4-12); Externato São Francisco de Assis (day school for underprivileged children)

UAE: SAFE Centre for Autism (innovative curriculum for students aged 4-18)

Bangladesh: Emirates Friendship Hospital (medical care to over 650,000 people in isolated areas)

About Emirates Auction

Emirates Auction LLC is the UAE’s leading auction house and a pioneer in the region’s asset auction industry. Established in 2004, the company has built a reputation for innovation, transparency, and operational excellence across a wide range of auction categories, including vehicles, real estate, distinctive number plates, exclusive watches, medical equipment, industrial assets, and charitable auctions.

Through its advanced digital platforms and extensive nationwide presence, Emirates Auction enables thousands of bidders to participate in real time from anywhere in the world. The company holds multiple Guinness World Records for record-breaking sales of high-value assets, real estate, and marine vessels, reinforcing its position as a global leader in premium and high-profile auctions.

Emirates Auction partners with leading government institutions, private sector organisations, and charitable foundations to advance initiatives that promote sustainability, innovation, and social development across the UAE.

With a shared commitment to excellence and social responsibility, Emirates Auction continues to collaborate with national institutions such as the Emirates Airline Foundation to create meaningful opportunities that benefit the wider community and reflect the UAE’s enduring spirit of leadership and generosity.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)