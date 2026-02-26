New tented camp in northern Thailand opens

BANGKOK, 27 February 2026: Visama Explorer Nan Tented Camp, located in a scenic hillside setting in northern Thailand, is now open, offering a two-night stay for THB6970, including dinner and breakfast for two.

The new responsible tourism project with eight four-star tents officially opened its doors to its first guests on 23 February, following a grand opening party for travel trade guests from 20 to 22 February.

Photo credit: Visma Explorer Nan.

The new Visama Explorer Nan in northern Thailand: glamping comfort in a serene off-the-beaten-track location.



The new ecolodge, the latest project by VHG Hospitality Asia, has been conceived, developed and inspired by the company’s commitment to the 4Cs of regenerative travel: conservation, community, culture and responsible commerce.

The camp aims to work closely with local staff, artisans and suppliers, embedding community involvement into daily operations. Guests are being invited to participate in experiences beyond the tents, such as tree planting, workshops, hiking, cycling and visits to nearby temples and waterfalls.

“Our aim at Visama Explorer Nan is that every journey leaves a positive impact,” says VHG CEO and co-founder Willem Niemeijer.

Mountain and creek view tents

For accommodation, the new property features eight spacious, air-conditioned tented suites, each with plush bedding, an ensuite bathroom, and a private deck. All safari tents are 36 sqm (388 sq ft) plus an additional 12 sqm (129 sq ft) covered veranda. There are two categories: Mountain View and Creek View.

Tents are fitted with king-sized beds, hot-water rain showers, safe deposit boxes, refrigerators/mini bars, toiletries, French press coffee, kettles, and Wi-Fi.

Outside the tents, teakwood, bamboo, and orchids line the property’s paths. Nearby hiking trails offer mountain and river views juxtaposed by mature indigenous forests. Waterfalls offer refreshing swims after hikes. Further afield, Nan is known for its unique temple aesthetic.

“We want to protect the forests and wildlife of Nan Province,” says Niemeijer. “Beyond the environment, Visama Explorer Nan is committed to respecting local Thai Lue hilltribe traditions and supporting artisans and producers. We believe travel should deliver social and community value for both guests and hosts,” he says.

Visama Explorer Nan is an 80-minute flight from Bangkok, followed by a two-hour road transfer through impressive hill scenery. Guests can choose direct, nonstop transfers from Nan Airport. Or a Transfer Plus option with a guide offering pre-defined stops and alternative routing on the return leg to the airport at Nan. There are two AirAsia flights and one Nok Air flight daily to Nan from Don Muang International Airport (DMK) in the Thai capital.

Opening Promotional Rates

For bookings from 1 March 2026 for stays up to 31 October 2026, there is a “Tent & Taste” two-night-plus offer at THB6970 (USD220/EUR187/UKP161) per night, including dinner and breakfast for two. For travel agents, contracts commence on 10 April.

Further details and bookings for Visama Explorer Nan are available at https://visamatentedcamps.com/en/nan/.

About Visama Explorer Nan

Visama Explorer Nan is an eco-luxury tented camp nestled in northern Thailand’s Nan province, just 30 minutes north of Bo Kluea district, around two hours from Nan airport.

About VHG Hospitality Asia

VHG Hospitality Asia is a leading developer and operator of luxury tented camps in Asia. It offers a turnkey solution for investors who want to own a luxury tented camp in some of the region’s most captivating wilderness areas and customised beach destinations. VHG Hospitality Asia’s business and operations model is designed to be capital-efficient and low-risk, while still delivering strong financial returns.

(Source: VHG Hospitality Asia)