Khiri Travel unveils new Asian travel products

BANGKOK, 2 November 2023: Southeast Asia-based destination management company Khiri Travel headlines new travel products across eight Southeast Asian countries under six specific themes.

Each Khiri travel experience is listed in one of six categories: Signature, Select, Personality, Sundowner, Picnic, and Wow.

Meet Khiri’s Southeast Asian experts at the two shows: (l to r) Khiri Travel CEO and founder Willem Niemeijer and general managers at WTM, John Black (Cambodia and Laos) and Aini Wikamto (Indonesia); and for Further East, Mahiru Fernando (Sri Lanka) and Aaron Edgington (Vietnam).

The categories give tour operators and travel agents in source markets a quick indication of what to expect. Once a travel agent contacts Khiri Travel, they are registered on Khiri Hub, and they are given full access to all six categories and all the travel products. Khiri Hub for travel agents can be accessed on the Khiri.com home page, or visit: https://khiri.com/khiri-hub/.

Khiri Signature is reserved for special travel experiences that the company says are not offered by other operators.

Khiri Personality is for conversations with renowned local experts such as historians, authors and artists.

Khiri Sundowner presents amazing views at sunset with private drinks service away from other tourists.

Khiri Select is reserved for experiences that reflect the essence of a place with activities that provide insights.

Khiri Picnic allows clients to enjoy the best locally sourced food with the freshest ingredients prepared by locals in appealing locations unconstrained by restaurant availability.

Khiri Wow is for when money is no object.

The categories headline the company’s latest travel products at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from 6 to 8 November and Further East Bali from 6 to 9 November.

Sample experiences that Khiri will promote at both trade shows include off-the-beaten-track markets and temples in Cambodia and whitewater rafting on the Mae Taeng River in Thailand. There are sunset barbecues on the beach at Hoi An, Vietnam and kayaking to remote villages on Inle Lake in Myanmar. Other options include meeting ethnically diverse tribes of the Bolaven Plateau in Laos and encountering the orangutans of Sumatra in Indonesia.

“We can create remarkable travel experiences by combining categories such as signature, wow, personality and sundowner on any trip. That’s when our 30 years of DMC know-how and intimate knowledge of our destinations shines through,” said Khiri Travel CEO and founder Willem Niemeijer, who will attend WTM.

Khiri Travel offers B2B destination management services to tour operators sending clients to Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives.

WTM and Further East

Travel professionals can meet Niemeijer and Khiri’s general manager for Cambodia and Laos, John Black, at Stand N11-400 at WTM London, and Aini Wikamto, general manager of Indonesia, at Stand S10-220.

Khiri Travel will be represented at Further East Bali by Mahiru Fernando, general manager of Khiri Travel Sri Lanka, and Aaron Edgington, general manager of Khiri Travel Vietnam.