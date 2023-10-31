BeMyGuest streamlines Sentosa ticket sales

SINGAPORE, 1 November 2023: BeMyGuest makes it easier for tourists to book Sentosa activities and attractions following its appointment as channel manager for the Sentosa Development Corporation’s website.

Coinciding with ITB Asia last week, BeMyGuest, a B2B distribution platform and booking system headquartered in Singapore, announced it had assumed the role of channel manager service provider for Sentosa Development Corporation.

Photo credit: BeMyGuest

The partnership seamlessly integrates key theme parks and activity providers on Sentosa Island while preserving their existing commercial relationships with Sentosa. Participating establishments include Mega Adventure Park, Royal Albatross, iFly Singapore, Ola Beach Club, Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett, Madame Tussauds Singapore, Singapore Cable Car, Resorts World Sentosa (encompassing Universal Studios Singapore, SEA. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark), Sentosa 4D Adventureland, HeadRock VR, Scentopia, Trick Eye Museum, GoGreen Holdings, and many others.

Through BeMyGuest’s channel manager services, Sentosa’s attractions and activities will gain access to third-party booking systems such as Accesso, Galaxy, Viva Ticket, and VGS. Additionally, BeMyGuest brings its proprietary booking system, Xplore, to the table, which enables attractions to deliver a digital-first experience to their customers.

Customers who purchase through the Sentosa website will benefit from the convenience of online direct-entry electronic tickets, instantaneous booking confirmation, real-time availability checks, and the elimination of cumbersome processes, such as the need for voucher exchanges at conventional ticket counters.

About BeMyGuest

BeMyGuest is a B2B distribution and booking platform facilitating the digital sales of attractions, tours, and activities. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore, BeMyGuest connects multiple global booking systems to an extensive network of travel brands across APAC, the Middle East, India, Europe, and the US. It also offers consolidated management of operators’ online, over-the-counter, and B2B sales channels through its modular booking system, Xplore.