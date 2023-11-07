Mae Ping discovers a second life

CHIANG MAI, 8 November 2023: InterContinental Chiang Mai, The Mae Ping, opened its doors this week to its first guests following a two-year massive remake of the former 30-year-old Imperial Mae Ping Hotel.

The opening marks the first milestone in a strategic partnership between IHG Hotels & Resorts and Thailand’s real-estate group, Asset World Corporation (AWC).

Surrounded by Chiang Mai’s heritage and entertainment landscapes, the 240-room InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping stands within shouting distance of the busy night bazaar and the historic Tha-Pae Gate, right in the heart of the city’s tourist district.

The sales team offers exclusive discovery packages to mark the opening starting at THB6,400 plus a triple surcharge for service, VAT and local tax per night. IHG One Rewards members receive an extra 10% off.

Once the triple tax and service additions are included, the King Classic room rate rises to THB7,787 a night (USD219). Booking.com will sell you the same room at USD217 all-inclusive.