Skyscanner releases new AI tool

SINGAPORE, 17 October 2023: Skyscanner has launched a new search discovery tool powered by generative AI called “Dream and Discover with AI”.

Initially, the tool launched in beta across Australia, India, and Singapore to test traveller behaviour when using AI for trip planning, with other markets set to follow.

Powered by Open AI’s Chat GPT technology, travellers can ask open-ended statements and questions such as “Best cities for cultural tours” or “What are some hidden gems in Europe?”. It also includes a variety of prompts ranging from “short flights next weekend” to “Foodie city breaks”. The tool will then generate travel ideas, recommendations, and three destination suggestions with links to the best flight options for each.

Unlike other generative AI travel tools and chatbots, imagery is combined with detailed destination descriptions to highlight the unique characteristics of each suggestion. Upon deciding on a destination, travellers are taken straight into Skyscanner’s flight search funnel to choose their flight.

Skyscanner chief product officer Piero Sierra commented: “Generative AI is such an exciting technology that we as a travel industry are only just beginning to apply. 56% of travellers are coming to Skyscanner for inspiration, so with this beta launch, we are looking to understand how it might help travellers in the discovery phases of the travel planning journey, and importantly how they engage with the technology versus existing tools. This is one of many experiments we are running to see how generative AI can be incorporated into the core Skyscanner proposition – helping travellers plan and book their trip easily and confidently – in the future.”

The tool is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT product, using ‘large language model’ (LLM) technology based on historical data from the internet from 2021, plus a natural language technology to allow travellers to interact with the LLM using free text.