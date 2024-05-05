Silkway Travel Asia joins Adventure Inc

SINGAPORE, 6 May 2024: Singapore-based full-service travel management company Silkway Travel Asia Pte Ltd (“Silkway Travel Asia”) has been acquired by Adventure Inc, a leading Japanese online travel agency.

With this acquisition, Silkway Travel Asia becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Adventure APAC and marks a significant expansion of Adventure’s presence in the region. The deal will allow Adventure, which reports an annual turnover of JPY20 billion (SGD178 million), to leverage Silkway Travel Asia’s established presence and expertise in both Singapore and the region. and cater to the diverse travel preferences of Asian customers as part of the company’s strategic expansion into Southeast Asia. The integration of Silkway

Travel Asia’s unique offerings in Adventure’s extensive portfolio ensure travellers will enjoy unparalleled access to tailored travel experiences.

Silkway Travel Asia will also gain access to Adventure’s air ticket reservation platform ‘skyticket’, which streamlines the booking process for customers by allowing them to search, book, and pay for flights through Google’s search engine without needing to be redirected to other websites.

“Silkway Travel Asia will continue to expand its portfolio of multinational corporations and small and medium enterprise clientele, providing extensive and comprehensive corporate travel products and services management,” said Silkway Travel Asia Director and Co-founder James Tang.

“Travel management is more than a service; it’s a strategic partnership, guiding organisations towards smarter, more cost-effective travel solutions. By incorporating enhanced travel booking tools, in partnership with our travel technology partners, we can increase productivity and offer a faster turnaround service to our valued clients.”

The acquisition will not impact Silkway Travel Asia’s core operations in Singapore. It will retain its branding, name, management team, and product offerings. Travel industry veterans James Tang and Albert Hong will continue to serve as company directors.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far at Silkway Travel Asia over the past three years, and we’re thrilled to embark on the next stage of our growth with Adventure,” added Silkway Travel Asia Director and Co-founder Albert Hong. “This acquisition signifies Adventure’s confidence in our offerings and long-term strategy to expand our operations further in Singapore and Southeast Asia, as travel demand continues to grow post-COVID era. With Adventure’s cutting-edge products and regional network, we are confident that this deal will create new synergies for both companies, our customers, and our partners.”

Adventure Chief Executive Officer Shunichi Nakamura said: “Silkway Travel Asia’s expertise in the travel market in Southeast Asia makes it a valuable addition to the Adventure family. Both companies share a common goal of creating impactful and sustainable travel experiences that resonate with the evolving desires of today’s modern travellers. We are excited to continue pioneering innovative travel solutions for customers with Silkway Travel Asia.”

About Silkway Travel Asia

Established in 2020, Silkway Travel Asia is a full-service travel management company offering tailored travel experiences for both corporate and leisure travellers.

Visit https://www.silkwaytravelasia.com/.

About Adventure Inc

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Adventure Inc. (Adventure) is an online travel agency with subsidiaries and affiliates across Asia, including South Korea, Philippines, India, Bangladesh and Singapore. Find out more at https://adventurekk.com/.