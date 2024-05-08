ASEAN revamps its Japan centre website

TOKYO, 9 May 2024: The ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) renewed its official website (https://www.asean.or.jp/), providing access to data on ASEAN trade, investment and tourism.

The top page of the website shows the AJC’s new tagline: “Building Bridges, Connecting Heart to Heart.” Illustrations showcase the diversity and spirit of cooperation between ASEAN and Japan.

In addition to reporting on the AJC’s activities, the new website also features infographics, ‘ASEAN-Japan Basic Information at a Glance’, an ASEAN database that provides access to data on ASEAN trade and investment, including basic economic indicators and the Revealed Comparative Advantage (RCA) index, as well as tourism-related data such as an overview of the number of visitors to the region.

The website relaunch is the first in almost six years. The AJC has taken the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in 2023 as a new starting point.

Based on the vision statement “Trusted Partners” adopted by the leaders of the ASEAN member states and Japan at the Commemorative Summit, the AJC aims to deepen the “heart-to-heart” relationship between ASEAN and Japan and build a peaceful, sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous society together.

For more than 40 years since its establishment in 1981, the AJC has contributed to building relations between the two regions through trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

