DUBAI, 8 May 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is attending the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 this week to showcase its diverse attractions, including its rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and local communities.

Hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the show presents a sales platform for Sarawak to draw more tourists from the Middle East region.

In collaboration with Royal Brunei Airline, STB’s promotional activities focus on a Product Update Seminar scheduled for 9 May at the Novotel World Trade Centre. Through valuable connections and partnerships with key stakeholders, it will offer a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and initiatives within Sarawak’s tourism landscape.

With ATM’s theme “‘Empowering Innovation – Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship”, which explored how innovative sustainable travel trends would evolve and identified strategies for growth within specific key vertical sectors, STB aimed to position Sarawak not only as the gateway to Borneo, bridging Kalimantan, Sabah, and Brunei but also as a premier ecotourism and responsible tourism destination on the global map.

STB CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor said that STB’s participation in ATM2024 is a golden opportunity to put Sarawak at the top of visitors’ minds regarding ecotourism and responsible tourism in the Middle East region.

“In 2023, we welcomed 3,630 visitors from the Middle East, marking a 6.95% recovery rate compared to our best year of 2019 of 3,394 visitor arrivals. This is why STB is amplifying our efforts in creating more visibility on Sarawak in this region as part of our aim to receive more Middle East visitors into Sarawak in 2024”, she added.

This year, visitors to Sarawak’s booth at the ATM can experience the rich tapestry of Sarawak’s diverse cultural heritage through daily dance performances by the Sarawak Arts Council (SAC) throughout the travel trade fair.

Apart from highlighting Sarawak’s Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF) attractions to tour agencies, STB is also promoting its iconic event, the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) to be held from 28 to 30 June 2024 at Sarawak Cultural Village.

The Arabian Travel Market is the premier international travel and tourism trade show that enables inbound and outbound tourism professionals to capitalise on market opportunities in the Middle East.

Popular tourist destinations worldwide congregate in Dubai to exhibit their brands alongside the greatest names in accommodation and hospitality, known tourist attractions, cutting-edge travel technology companies, and airlines.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to the Sarawak Tourism Board’s website at https://sarawaktourism.com