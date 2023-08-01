Air Astana adds codeshare partner

SINGAPORE, 2 August 2023: Air Astana has signed a codeshare partnership agreement with Azerbaijan Airlines, with the two airlines operating joint flights on the Baku-Almaty-Baku route five times a week.

This latest codeshare agreement provides Air Astana passengers with more flexibility, convenience and choice of flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. By combining flights on one ticket, passengers gain access to a wider network of routes and services by partner airlines.

The first interline agreement was signed by Air Astana in 2005, and since then, the company has steadily grown ties with other international carriers in Asia and Europe.

In addition to AZAL, Air Astana currently has codeshare agreements with Asiana Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Cathay Pacific, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines.