More billionaires reside in Dubai

DUBAI UAE, 11 August 2023: Dubai recorded more than 8.5 million international visitors during the first half of 2023, according to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism consolidated a half-year economic update released this week.

Key report findings

The Region’s Wealthiest City – Dubai leads as the wealthiest city in the Middle East and North Africa, regarding the number of billionaires currently residing in Dubai.

Best Performing Financial Market Regionally – The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) crossed the 3,986 level on 13 July, the highest since August 2015, and is up nearly 20% this year, ahead of the MSCI World Index.

Busiest International Airport – Dubai International (DXB) retained its title as the busiest airport for international flights in July 2023.

Figures from the report demonstrate the significant strides Dubai has already made towards achieving the objectives of the D33 Economic Agenda. Launched early this year, the ‘D33’ economic transformation plan aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and consolidate its position among the top three global cities. The strategy reinforces Dubai’s position as a global destination for digital economy investments and entrepreneurial ventures, the Department of Tourism reported.