Langham names senior VP for China

HONG KONG, 10 August 2023: Langham Hospitality Group has appointed Lo Young as senior vice president of operations China, based in the group’s Shanghai corporate office, reporting directly to the chief executive officer.

He will also serve on the group’s executive committee, underlining the region’s importance to the company’s growth.

In his new role, Young will oversee the China portfolio of hotels and resorts, leading all operational aspects, including sales, revenue, marketing, food and beverage, human resources, finance, design, and technical service.

With over 40 years of hospitality experience in international hotel groups across Southeast Asia, Young is a familiar face at Langham Hospitality Group, having previously served as regional vice president of China, Macau, and Taiwan from 2011 to 2016, opening 11 hotels in the region.