Pelago lops off 30% in a limited-time discount

SINGAPORE, 15 August 2023: Pelago, a travel experiences platform owned by Singapore Airlines, unveiled a new website feature that presents a promotion for travel activities with a time-limited 30% discount.

Starting 14 August, Pelago users who have booked flight tickets with SIA will enjoy a limited-time 30% discount on any of the travel activities on Pelago and valid for all bookings made on Pelago from now to 31 December 2023.

To tap the discount offer, customers must input their six-alphanumeric SQ Booking Reference code (PNR) and last name on Pelago’s checkout page. Customers will be eligible for the discount from the day they book their SIA flight and receive a PNR until the last day of their final flight in their SIA itinerary.

In addition to the discount, Pelago takes things up a notch with a ‘Finders Keepers’ activity, where travellers stand a chance to win free Singapore Airlines flights, KrisFlyer miles, and other prizes. From 1 January 2024 onwards, SIA customers will continue to enjoy a one-time 15% discount on all travel activities booked through Pelago.

About Pelago

Launched in 2021, Pelago is a travel experience platform by Singapore Airlines that connects flying passengers to more than 1,800 destinations. Through the platform, Singapore Airlines can influence and sell ground services such as tours, sightseeing attractions and hotels direct to customers. As a part of the Singapore Airlines Group, travellers can earn three miles per SGD1 spent on every booking or use their miles on every booking with the airline on Pelago’s travel experiences.