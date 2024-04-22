AHS sets up joint venture in Dubai

BANGKOK, 23 April 2024: International hospitality management group Absolute Hotel Services Group (AHS), in partnership with UAE-based industry veterans Dex Squared Hotel Management, has established a joint venture to recruit and operate properties under AHS’ brands.

The expansion will focus on the brands Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences, Eastin Estates, U Hotels & Resorts, and Absolute Collection in markets in the Middle East and Africa. AHS manages 40 hotels and golf clubs, with an additional 40 projects in various stages of development.

AHS Middle East & Africa (AHS MEA) will seek management opportunities across the Middle East and Africa from its base in Dubai, UAE. It will actively promote, sign and operate branded hotel management and golf course contracts under the platforms AHS has created in several regions. The company aims to sign 20 branded hotels and five golf/country clubs within three to five years.

Commenting on the joint venture launch, Jonathan Wigley, AHS founding CEO and President of AHS MEA, said: ” AHS has long sought the right timing to enter these exciting regions with a dedicated company and team. This aligns with our international expansion strategy built on a regionally focused development and operations platform. Our partners, Dex Squared, are an ideal fit for company culture and objectives, and we look forward to announcing many new deals soon.”

Adding to this, Kevork Deldelian, Founder & CEO of Dex Squared Hotel Management and Managing Director of AHS MEA, says: “Starting from the region’s largest and most active hospitality development market, Dubai, AHS MEA will carefully select investment partners to work with offering the flexibility and owner-centric approach that resonates with today’s property developers. We aim to sign a sustainable selection of hotels and golf/country clubs in key Middle East and African destinations, including high-potential ones.”

About Absolute Hotel Services

AHS is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, with regional offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and now Europe. With more expansions planned, AHS and its brands have resonated with investors and consumers, contributing value to all stakeholders.

Covering the luxury to economy segments through its brands U Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences, Eastin Easy, Eastin Estates, and Absolute Collection. AHS is also involved in the golf industry through Absolute Golf Services and is the exclusive operator of the Travelodge brand in Thailand through Travelodge Thailand.