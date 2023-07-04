Shanghai Airlines touches down in KK

KOTA KINABALU, 5 July 2023: Shanghai Airlines (FM) landed at Kota Kinabalu International Airport on 4 July, launching the first direct service to Sabah from its home base Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG).

The airline deployed a Boeing 737-500 aircraft for the four-hour and 25-minute flight. Flights are scheduled daily between Shanghai and Kota Kinabalu, the state capital of Sabah, Malaysia.

Photo credit Shanghai Airlines. KK welcomes the inaugural flight from Shanghai.

Departing Pudong Airport at 2015, Flight FM867 arrived at Kota Kinabalu Airport (BKI) at 0030. The return flight FM867 departed BKI at 0130 and arrived at Pudong Airport (PVG) at 0555.

Meanwhile, AirAsia introduced daily flights from Kota Kinabalu to Beijing’s Daxing International Airport on 3 July using an Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Flight AK1560 departs Kota Kinabalu at 1800 and arrives in Beijing (PKX) at 2315. Flight time is five hours and 15 minutes. The return flight AK1561 departs Beijing at 0015 and arrives in Kota Kinabalu at 0545.