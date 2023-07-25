KOTA KINABALU, 26 July 2023: Following the success of the MATTA Fair Sabah last May, a second edition has been confirmed for this October.

MATTA Sabah’s new committee elected for a two-year term earlier this month announced they would organise a second edition of the consumer travel show by popular demand.

First reported in the Star Online, Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel (MATTA) Sabah chair Christina Wahida Kong said members had responded positively in a feedback survey on whether they would support a second edition.

Star Online quoted the MATTA Sabah chair saying: “With the rapid opening of borders and more direct flights coming into Sabah, MATTA Sabah members want to work again with the state tourism ministry to develop a balanced flow of tourists in and out of the state.”

The earlier edition of the fair held in May 2023 in Kota Kinabalu generated MYR25 million in tour sales during the three-day event. Around 15,000 travel consumers visited the fair. The next edition will be held from 13 to 15 October at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu.

MATTA Fair is held twice annually at a national level hosted in Kuala Lumpur. Still, various MATTA chapters around the country organise satellite versions of the show to support members selling packages and reaching out to local travel consumers.

The next national MATTA Fair will be hosted from 1 to 3 September 2023 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.