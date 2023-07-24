Accor inks expansion deal in Japan

SINGAPORE, 25 July 2023: Accor is expanding its presence in Japan by adding Daiwa Resorts’ 23 properties and over 6,000 rooms to its nationwide network.

As Japan continues to welcome back international travel and experiences a steady tourism industry recovery, Accor is partnering with Ebisu Resort LLC to renovate and rebrand the Daiwa portfolio and reflag them Grand Mercure or Mercure hotels.

Photo credit: Accor

Ranging in location from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido to the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, the properties are located close to local hidden gems such as Cape Zanpa in Okinawa, Asuka village in Nara, Shiroi Koibito Park in Hokkaido and Senri Beach in Wakayama. Each property offers a range of guestrooms, restaurants and wellness facilities such as onsen (hot springs), saunas and swimming pools, with select hotels also offering stunning views of the local landscape.

Daiwa Resort hotels to be converted into Grand Mercure hotels

Royal Hotel Okinawa Zanpamisaki

Royal Hotel Nasu

Royal Hotel Yatsugatake

The Hamanako

The Kashihara

Royton Sapporo

Hotel & Resorts Beppuwan

Hotel & Resorts Minamiawaji

Hotel & Resorts Iseshima

Nagahama Hotel & Resorts

Hotel & Resorts Minamiboso

Hotel & Resorts Wakayama-Minabe

Daiwa Resort hotels to be converted into Mercure hotels

Hotel & Resorts Kyoto Miyazu

Hotel & Resorts Saga Karatsu

Hotel & Resorts Wakayama-Kushimoto

Royal Hotel Nagano

Hotel Toyama Tonami

Royal Hotel Tosa

Royal Hotel Daisen

Royal Hotel Noto

Royal Hotel Munakata

Active Resorts Miyagi Zao

Active Resorts Urabandai

Renovations of the properties will begin in Q4 2023 and are expected to be completed by Q2 2024, after which the properties will operate under the Grand Mercure and Mercure brands.

Accor operates 21 properties (5,085 keys) in Japan under several brands, including Pullman, Swissôtel, Mercure, Novotel, ibis, ibis Styles and ibis Budget. In addition to the hotels signed within this agreement, there are five more properties (1,147 keys) currently in Accor’s pipeline.