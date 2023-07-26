Enrich loyalty programme wins seven awards

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 July 2023: Enrich, the travel and lifestyle loyalty programme of Malaysia Airlines, bagged seven awards at the recent Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2023.

The airline picked up four Gold Awards for Best Membership Programme, Best Loyalty Strategy – Travel & Hospitality, Best Partnership in a Loyalty Programme and Best Engagement Strategy B2C; two Silver Awards for Best Card-Based Loyalty Programme and Best Use of Rewards & Incentives, and Bronze for Best Use of Direct Marketing.

The Loyalty & Engagement Awards honour the best loyalty marketing strategies in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australian and New Zealand regions and is judged by an independent panel of senior, client-side marketers and loyalty experts.

Malaysia Aviation Group chief executive officer of loyalty & travel solutions Philip See said: “We are honoured to receive this industry recognition, which would not have been possible without our valued members’ unwavering support and loyalty.”

To celebrate, Enrich is offering a promotion for members from now until 31 July 2023. Members are entitled to double Enrich points and double Elite points for every ticket purchase to any destination in the Malaysia Airlines network.

Also, members who purchase Enrich Hotels, Enrich Xperience, or Temptations during this promotion period will receive triple Enrich points. The offer is open for travel until 30 November 2023.