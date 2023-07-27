MATTA coordinates European media trip

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 July 2023: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), together with four State Tourism Offices (STOs) and the Malaysia Aviation Group, will host a media trip for European media professionals to promote Malaysia to emerging European source markets.

The project recruits Tourism Perak, Penang Global Tourism, the Sabah Tourism Board and Tourism Selangor to engage with the media.

The media professionals selected for this trip will embark on specialised itineraries developed by the STOs to highlight new and iconic tourist attractions in the four states. It will provide participants with firsthand experience and coverage opportunities of Malaysia’s remarkable destinations.

Flights will be sponsored by MAG, which comprises Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings and will showcase the comprehensive coverage provided by the airline group to destinations throughout the country.

The event was wholly supported by MATTA’s Technology Partner, Fusionex, a leading global AI and data technology provider, which also developed and managed mattaonline.travel – an online marketplace where consumers can purchase various value-for-money holiday packages.