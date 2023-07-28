Vietjet increases flights to Bali

HO CHI MINH CITY, 29 July 2023: Vietjet increases daily flights from its two hub cities – Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi – to the holiday island of Bali in Indonesia, effective 12 August.

The low-cost airline currently offers three daily flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Denpasar in Bali, all morning departures. It will add a fourth daily flight departing Ho Chi Minh City also in the morning.

On the Hanoi – Denpasar route, the airline offers a single daily flight departing at 0950 and arriving in Bali at 1645. The return flight departs Denpasar at 1730 and touches down in Hanoi at 2145. Flight time on the route is five hours and 25 minutes.

From 12 August, the airline will schedule double daily flights with the additional early morning flight departing Hanoi at 0705 and arriving in Denpasar at 1200. The return flight from Denpasar to Hanoi will depart at 1310 and land at 1725 in Hanoi.

(Source: Vietjet)