Jetstar Asia returns to Japan

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2023: Jetstar Asia (3K) has announced the return of its flights from Singapore to Okinawa, becoming the only airline to operate direct services between the Lion City and Japan’s popular island holiday destination.

With support from the Okinawa Prefectural Government (OPG) and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the service will restart on 30 November, just before the year-end holiday season begins.

Scheduling three weekly flights, Jetstar offers special one-way fares from Singapore to Okinawa starting at SGD159, bookable on jetstar.com.

Jetstar Asia CEO Barathan Pasupathi commented: “Okinawa has always been an incredibly popular destination…“Our amazing low fares mean Singaporeans will be able to spend more while on holiday, taking advantage of everything the island has to offer.”

Okinawa Prefectural Government Singapore Representative Office, director Heat Ikehara noted: “With the resumption of this direct flight, I am confident that we will see a vibrant increase in tourism and economic exchange with Okinawa, the nearest part of Japan from Singapore”.

JNTO Singapore Representative Office executive director Hatsume Nagai said JNTO was delighted to welcome Jetstar Asia back to Okinawa.

“According to our recent survey, Okinawa has seen a sharp rise in its popularity with 47% of respondents expressing interest in visiting Okinawa – the second highest Japanese destination”.

She added: “Moving forward, JNTO will continue to work closely with Jetstar and Okinawa Prefecture to promote its charms to the Singapore market.”

Jetstar Asia first launched charter services to Naha Airport in Okinawa in 2014 before becoming the first low-fares carrier to fly direct between the two cities in 2017, attracting thousands of visitors to Okinawa each year.

Okinawa is the largest of 160 islands between Japan and Taiwan and is a dream destination for those wanting to island-hop.

Singapore to Osaka

In addition, Jetstar Asia announced it would resume a second Japan route with services from Singapore to Osaka (Kansai) via Manila commencing 24 November 2023. Jetstar Asia services to Osaka will operate five flights weekly, increasing to daily from 30 December.

The two routes should carry more than 180,000 passengers between Singapore and Japan each year. Customers can seamlessly connect from Japan to Jetstar Japan’s extensive network of 15 domestic destinations, including daily services from Okinawa to Narita, Nagoya and Osaka.