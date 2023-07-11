Princess presents Score for 24 Sale

SINGAPORE, 12 July 2023: Princess Cruises is unveiling savings on cruises for 2024, including fares as low as USD399 per person for a seven-day Western Caribbean voyage.

The “Score for 24 Sale” offers bargain fares for vacations aboard The Love Boat in 2024, with a wide range of itineraries and destinations to choose from, including select voyages that provide an opportunity for third and fourth guests to sail for free.

The deal covers cruises to the Caribbean, a European river cruise, or an adventurous expedition to remote destinations.

The Score for 24 Sale is available through 5 September 2023 on select 2024 and 2025 sailings, subject to availability.