Qatar introduces flights to Lyon

DOHA Qatar, 14 July 2023: Qatar Airways has launched four weekly flights to the French city of Lyon, with the new direct service operated by a Boeing 787-8 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

This new route expands Qatar Airways’ presence in France, growing its global network to more than 160 destinations. Lyon is Qatar Airways’ third destination in France in addition to its Paris and Nice services. The inaugural flight to Nice took place on 3 July.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways touches down for the first time in Lyon, France.

The airline’s Boeing 787-8 serves the new route configured with 22 business class seats and 232 economy class seats. The airline’s booking website flags a roundtrip fare of QAR3,130 (USD859) on the route for travel in August.

The direct airline connection between the capital of Qatar and Lyon should strengthen travel to the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region by offering more options to and from the Middle East and Asia while making it more convenient for travellers from Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

Double daily Doha to Copenhagen

Meanwhile, advance timetables indicate Qatar Airways will increase services from Doha to Copenhagen from an initial five weekly roundtrip flights to 14 effective 29 October, which marks the start of the six-month northern hemisphere winter schedule.

Using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the airline will offer twice daily flights between Doha and Copenhagen, departing Doha early morning and mid-afternoon.

The airline filed the following flight details.

Outbound

QR161 will depart DOH daily at 0140 and arrive at CPH at 0625

QR162 will depart CPH daily at 0835 and arrive in DOH at 1635

Inbound

QR163 will depart DOH daily at 1545 and arrive in CPH at 2030

QR164 will depart CPH daily at 2155 and arrive in DOH at 0555 + one day.