BANGKOK, 3 July 2023: ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, the second ASAI-branded hotel in Bangkok, which recently celebrated its opening, is intent on becoming a vibrant community hub, bringing the community together in events that embody the essence of the ASAI experience, according to Dusit International vice president – development global and ASAI Hotels’ head of Culture Siradej Donavanik.

“At ASAI, our commitment lies in enabling our guests to ‘Live Local’ and forging meaningful connections with our neighbours to craft extraordinary experiences for visitors and locals alike. The resounding success of the Hamlet Block Party is a testament to this community-focused approach, and we are delighted to have provided an unforgettable gathering for all who joined us.”

Created by Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, ASAI Hotels is a distinctive lifestyle brand designed to link curious, millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in the world’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. Its operations are built on four pillars: Thoughtful Essentials, Common Areas, Locally Inspired, and Connected Community.

The first ASAI-branded property, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, opened in September 2020 in the heart of the city’s renowned Chinatown district. It is now one of the top-rated hotels on TripAdvisor. ASAI Bangkok Sathorn opened in May 2023. It aims to build on its successful launch by linking guests with another vibrant neighbourhood – this one renowned for its cluster of hip bars and restaurants – just a five-minute walk from Saint Louis BTS (Skytrain) Station and a few blocks away from the buzzing Silom Road, on Sathorn Soi 12.

Alongside 106 thoughtfully compact rooms that focus on the essentials, such as highly comfortable beds, powerful showers, high-quality amenities, and work desks with USB charging stations, the new property boasts a spacious and welcoming communal space that features a cosy neighbourhood bar, a comfortable co-working area, and ERR Rustic Thai Dining, as mentioned above.

Guests also benefit from ASAI’s team of ‘community ambassadors,’ who are on hand to share their in-depth knowledge of the neighbourhood and guide guests towards hidden gems and local treasures, with itineraries tailored to suit individual preferences.

The welcome mat rolls out for international visitors and local residents at ASAI Bangkok Sathorn. Grab a drink from the bar, catch up with friends or get some work done. The hotel’s comfy lounge is the perfect spot to relax and mingle before venturing out to explore the neighbourhood.

