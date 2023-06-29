BWH Hotels plots global expansion

SYDNEY, 30 June 2023: BWH Hotels celebrates the expansion of its 19 distinctive brands across every chain scale segment – from luxury to premium economy – adding several new properties to its global portfolio of hotels and resorts.

The company has recently expanded in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. There’s an increased presence of BWH Hotels properties in Austria, Canada, Dubai, Ethiopia, France, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tanzania, Thailand and the US.

“This summer season, we are excited to offer travellers even more convenient accommodations in key destinations worldwide,” said BWH Hotels president and chief executive officer Larry Cuculic.

“We are growing our global presence thoughtfully to serve our valued guests wherever their travels take them. From upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels to midscale, premium economy and extended stay brands, BWH Hotels offers properties that cater to all travel needs.”

“It is with great enthusiasm that we invite new properties to join our distinguished global portfolio,” said BWH president of international operations and WorldHotels Ron Pohl. “I am particularly proud of the continued growth of WorldHotels. By becoming a member of WorldHotels, these fine independent hotels benefit from the reputation and strong global presence of BWH Hotels while maintaining their individuality. We are excited to share these new properties with travellers for their upcoming globetrotting adventures.”

BWH Hotels has maintained its momentum through the year’s first half with plans to continue its growth and development in the third and fourth quarters. The brand looks forward to further growing its diverse portfolio, which includes approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide, while providing travellers with unique offerings and experiences.

Asia Pacific: Hotels joining the portfolio

Tawa Ravadee Resort, WorldHotels Distinctive collection (Prachinburi, Thailand)

KAYA Kyoto Nijo Castle, BW Signature Collection (Kyoto, Japan)

Aiden by Best Western @ Hennur Bengaluru (Bengaluru, India)

Best Western Plus Mohali (Mohali, India)

Middle East additions

Best Western Ajyad Mecca (Mecca, Saudi Arabia)

Best Western Pearl Swiss Hotel (Dubai)

Best Western Sur (Oman)

Best Western Plus Danat Almansak Hotel (Ahba City, Saudi Arabia)