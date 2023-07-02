AirAsia revives Sihanoukville routes

SINGAPORE, 3 July 2023: AirAsia Group airlines are scheduling flights to Sihanoukville on the southern coast of Cambodia from their Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur hubs starting in early August.

The group’s Thai AirAsia (FD) will launch twice weekly flights on Tuesday and Saturday from its home base at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to Sihanoukville (KOS) starting 1 August.

FD660 will depart DMK at 1145 and arrive in KOS at 1305. The return flight FD661 will depart KOS at 1335 and arrive in DMK at 1505. Flight time is around 1 hour and 10 minutes. The roundtrip fare starts at around USD149, according to popular booking sites.

One day later, on 2 August, AirAsia (AK), home-based in Kuala Lumpur, will launch three weekly services to Sihanoukville from its home base in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

AK264 will depart from Kuala Lumpur at 1535 and arrive in Sihanoukville (KOS) at 1625. The return flight AK265 will depart KOS at 1710 and arrive in KUL at 2000. The starting fare is USD83. Flight time is one hour and 50 minutes.

There’s a massive USD66 between the roundtrip fare quoted by Thai AirAsia out of Bangkok (USD149) and AirAsia’s USD83 quote out of Kuala Lumpur. But that’s what popular booking sites and AirAsia are quoting this weekend. Fares will fluctuate as bookings power up.

(Flights schedules: OAG)