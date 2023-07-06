Air Astana opens sales for Jeddah flights

SINGAPORE, 7 July 2023: Air Astana has opened ticket sales for a new direct flight from Almaty to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, which will commence on 1 October 2023.

Services will initially operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays using an Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

The flight will depart Almaty at 1840 and arrive in Jeddah at 2230, with the return flight leaving at 2330 and arriving in Almaty at 0815. All times are local. The flight time will be six hours 50 minutes outbound and five hours 45 minutes inbound to Almaty.

“Saudi Arabia has a rich and diverse cultural heritage, which will be interesting not only for the pilgrimage of Muslims to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina but also for tourists looking to visit cultural, historical and natural sites on the Red Sea,” said Air Astana vice president marketing and sales Adel Dauletbek. “Passengers travelling to Jeddah are offered convenient connections from other cities in Kazakhstan, as well as from Tashkent, Dushanbe and Bishkek. We also expect tourists from Saudi Arabia to explore Kazakhstan.”

Round-trip economy fares start at USD734 and round-trip business tickets start at USD1584. Ticket sales are now open on the airline’s website, at ticket sales offices, accredited travel agencies, and the airline’s booking and information centre. Citizens of Kazakhstan need to obtain an e-visa before travelling to Saudi Arabia.