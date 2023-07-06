BANGKOK, 7 July 2023: LifeStyles on 26 at Centara Grand at CentralWorld now offers fitness enthusiasts an opportunity to spice up their exercise routine with a high-energy Zumba session.

Zumba is not just about having a blast, though. It’s proven to tone your legs, arms, and abs while burning up to 600 calories an hour. That’s right; you can burn more calories than running or cycling while enjoying the beat of lively Latin music.

The expert instructors at LifeStyles on 26 are committed to making your Zumba experience the best it can be. With classes three times a week, they will guide you through all the right moves, each targeting a different area of your body.

The fun-filled dance workouts at LifeStyles on 26 are held every Monday from 1900 to 2000. The drop-in price for a one-hour session is THB400. Non-members can save big by purchasing 10 or 20-session bundles at THB3,500 and THB6,000, respectively.

LifeStyles on 26 offers a full range of bodybuilding, body sculpting, body toning, and fat-burning activities to help you achieve your fitness goals. To learn more about the services, visit us or call 02-100-6299.

Website: www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cgcw/services

Facebook: Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Instagram: centaragrand_centralworld