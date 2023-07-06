PATA announces new board appointments

BANGKOK, 7 July 2023: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) confirmed the re-appointment of Noredah Othman, CEO of Sabah Tourism Board, Malaysia and the appointment of Dr Gerald Perez, vice president of Guam Visitors Bureau, USA, to the PATA Executive Board for two-year terms effective since 27 June 2023.

With 30 years of experience in Sabah Tourism, Noredah Othman is Sabah Tourism Board’s longest-serving officer. She is responsible for marketing and promotion of the destination.

Dr Gerry Perez currently serves as the vice president of the Guam Visitors Bureau and is a founding member of the Micronesia Cruise Association.

Othman and Perez join the other Executive Board members comprising Peter Semone, Chair PATA; Benjamin Liao, Vice Chair PATA and Chairman, Forte Hotel Group, Chinese Taipei, Singapore; Suman Pandey, Secretary/Treasurer PATA and President, Explore Himalaya Travel and Adventure Nepal; Tunku Iskandar Group President Mitra Malaysia Sdn Bhd Malaysia; SanJeet Managing Director DDP Publications Private Ltd India; Luzi Matzig Chairman Asian Trails Ltd Thailand and Dr Fanny Vong, President – Macau Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM), Macau, China. Non-voting members are Soon-Hwa Wong, CEO AsiaChina Pte Ltd Singapore and Mayur (Mac) Patel, Head of Asia, OAG, Singapore.

The new executive board members were ratified at the PATA Annual General Meeting held online on 27 June 2023.