AIDA cruises speed up onboard Wi-Fi

SINGAPORE, 10 July 2023: The rollout of SpaceX’s Starlink on the first ships of the AIDA fleet takes place faster than expected and is now offering AIDA travellers more bandwidth and faster internet connections.

By October 2023, all ships in the AIDA fleet will be equipped with SpaceX’s innovative Starlink broadband service. It means AIDA Cruises will offer one of the fastest Wi-Fi experiences at sea before the end of the year.

The service is already available on three ships; AIDAblu, AIDAbella and AIDAstella. Guests can benefit from a Starlink special offer with increased data volumes in the Internet packages from mid-July.

As the summer season progresses, the ships AIDAprima, AIDAperla, AIDAnova, and AIDAcosma will also be equipped with SpaceX’s Starlink.

About AIDA Cruises

AIDA Cruises is the leading cruise company in Germany, with voyages to over 250 ports worldwide. The AIDA fleet comprises 12 ships. It is part of the family of Carnival Corporation & plc cruise brands.