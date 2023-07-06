Marriott Bonvoy revives airline FFP links

HONG KONG, 7 July 2023: Marriott Bonvoy relaunches collaboration with frequent flyer programmes (FFP), Air China PhoenixMiles and China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club.

Air China PhoenixMiles and China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club are China’s most prominent frequent flyer programmes. By collaborating with these two frequent flyer programmes, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn more miles faster.

Benefits

Marriott Bonvoy members can choose to earn Marriott Bonvoy points or the flyer programme miles when making eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. The miles range from one to two miles per USD spent on all qualifying charges across different Marriott Bonvoy brands.

Members can transfer their points to miles for Air China PhoenixMiles or China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club at a conversion rate of 3:1. With every 60,000 points exchanged. Joint members will also receive an additional 5,000 bonus miles.