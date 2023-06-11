KUCHING, 12 June 2023: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), the organiser of Sarawak’s iconic event, Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), expressed their appreciation to the festival’s sponsors and supporters in a special event held at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre on Friday.

The appreciation ceremony was presided over by the Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, along with the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datu Sherrina Hussaini and Sarawak Tourism Board’s Chief Executive Officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

During his speech, Yang Berhormat Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah thanked partners and supporters for their contributions to the festival, adding that they will help fulfil STB’s vision of bringing the world together in Sarawak through music.

“Standing here today, I see a united front and a heart-warming demonstration of public-private partnership collaboration that shows confidence and trust in our mission to make a positive and lasting difference in the music community in Sarawak,” he said.

“I am very happy to see that the public-private partnership collaboration between STB and our partners for RWMF will help in making the region of Sarawak become a ‘leader’ in Responsible Tourism and sustainability in the country and also as a viable hub for music tourism,” Abdul Karim added.

Rainforest World Music Festival 2023 sponsors