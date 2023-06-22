IMEX delivers sales leads for Thailand

BANGKOK, 23 June 2023: Thailand’s delegation to the travel show IMEX Frankfurt 2023 concluded positively according to the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau’s post-event evaluation.

Fielding one of the largest delegations since 2019, TCEB claimed Thailand netted 120 leads that could yield 61,141 overseas MICE visitors over the next two years. It estimated 109 meeting and incentive groups (21,561 persons), and 11 convention groups (39,580 persons) were in the pipeline resulting from discussions initiated during the show.

TCEB said Thailand’s sales team logged 866 appointments with overseas buyers during the three-day show, 23 to 25 May 2023, while the TCEB team logged 94 roundtable discussions with event organisers.

The Thailand sales team comprised 29 exhibitors – nine hotels from Bangkok, five from Phuket, and one each from Samui and Khao Lak. In addition, seven destination management companies, three venues, the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), Thai Airways International and TCEB participated.

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said: “Thailand had one of its best showings at IMEX this year. The Thai Team chalked up impressive appointments and leads – a sign that Thailand continues to command great interest among international buyers.”

Last May, Bangkok ranked third and Phuket 10th in Cvent’s Top 10 Meeting Destinations in Asia-Pacific.

At IMEX 2023, TCEB highlighted two upcoming events – the ICCA Annual Congress scheduled for 12 to 15 November 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, and the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group scheduled for 2026 in Bangkok.