WebBeds uncovers Bangkok videos

SINGAPORE, 8 May 2024: WebBeds, a global marketplace for the travel trade, has joined forces with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to create a new series of 10 destination videos that showcase a diverse selection of activities and experiences in Bangkok.

The aim is to encourage visitors to rediscover Thailand through the videos, which adopt eight themes: Eat, Nourish, Play, See, Shop, Explore, Relive, and Indulge.

Eat features the best places to savour Thailand’s world-famous cuisine, from street food to fine dining, while Nourish focuses on organic wellness, spa treatments, singing bowl therapies and yoga classes. Play highlights traditional cultural activities such as muay Thai boxing and local handicrafts, as well as Bangkok’s intriguing bars and clubs, and See showcases the city’s most eye-catching sights that are sure to illuminate Instagram.

Shop is dedicated to Bangkok’s amazing array of retail options, iconic brands, and the city’s mesmerising malls and markets. Explore uncovers the city’s rich cultural heritage, including its immersive museums. Relive reminds international travellers of their favourite attractions and activities, such as Chatuchak Market. Finally, Indulge focuses on newly opened five-star hotels and a fine-dining cruise along the Chao Phraya River.

The videos aired for the first time at the Arabian Travel Mart in Dubai, which runs until 9 May. They can also be viewed on WebBeds’ “Bangkok Unboxed” YouTube playlist.

WebBeds’ destination videos will now support the TAT’s efforts to achieve its full-year target of 35 million visitors in 2024.