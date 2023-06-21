DUBAI UAE, 22 June 2023: Emirates announced commercial management rotations earlier this week across its outstations in West Asia, Central Asia, the Indian Ocean, and East Asia.

The organisational moves are aligned with the airline’s strategy to place UAE talent in commercial roles and strengthen the airline’s presence in key markets across its network.

Emirates’ commercial team members are assuming new roles, effective from 1 August.

Chandana De Silva, currently manager of Sri Lanka and Maldives, will be appointed as manager government liaison in Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Rashid Al Ardha, currently country manager of Singapore & Brunei, will move to a new post as manager of Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Rashed Alfajeer, currently country manager of Iran & Central Asia, will take on the role of Country Manager of Singapore & Brunei

Mohamed Alhammadi, currently area manager in Bangladesh, will become manager of Iran & Central Asia

Jaber Mohamed will be appointed as the area manager of Bangladesh.

Majid Al Falasi, currently the manager of Sudan, will move to a new role as manager of Vietnam.

Emirates Airline chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim commented:

“This rotation is part of our long-established commercial outstation managers programme, with a track record spanning over 25 years, that has groomed many UAE nationals to date. It also supports the UAE’s strategic economic vision of creating a knowledge-based economy powered by skilled Emiratis and advances the UAE aviation sector.”

