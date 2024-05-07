Phuket auction supports hospitality students

PHUKET, 8 May 2024: Phuket Hotels Association, the non-profit organisation of hoteliers focused on creating a sustainable future for Phuket, has announced that its ‘Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale’ is back with an amazing array of prizes, including heavenly hotel stays and aspirational travel experiences worldwide.

The annual online auction is a charitable initiative, with all the proceeds being donated to the association’s education programme, which funds hospitality scholarships and internships for young people in Phuket. Talent development is one of the key pillars of the Phuket Hotels Association, which works hand-in-hand with local educational institutions and hotels to empower the next generation of Thai hospitality professionals.

“We are delighted to announce that this year’s Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale is now live, with an unprecedented collection of prizes up for grabs,” said Bjorn Courage, President of the Phuket Hotels Association. “This initiative plays a vital role in empowering the next generation of talented Thai hospitality students to follow their dreams and pursue a career in the hotel industry. I would like to thank all of our partners for their generous donations. Together, we can build a better future for Phuket and its people.”

The auction will close at 1400 (BKK time) on 2 June 2024.

This year’s ‘Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale’ gives members of the public the chance to bid for multi-night stays at hotels and resorts in dream destinations worldwide, such as Hawaii, the Maldives, Phuket, Bali, Bangkok, London, Dubai, Kyoto, Koh Samui, Hokkaido and many others. With prizes donated by the world’s most desirable hotel brands, including Banyan Tree, Rosewood, Six Senses, COMO and Capella, the auction promises once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

One of the top prizes, which is sponsored by Outrigger, is an immersive 12-night journey through Hawaii, including four-night stays at three hotels – Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa, and Outrigger Ka’anapali Beach Resort – which is valued at USD10,000. Alternatively, guests can place bids for a six-night vacation for up to six guests in a luxurious penthouse at Nisade x The Luxe Nomad in Niseko, Japan, a three-night stay in an overwater pool villa at InterContinental Maldives and a two-night stay in a beachfront pool villa at Rosewood Phuket.

In addition to the hotel stays, other prizes include private boat tours, dining experiences, and spa therapies. The prestigious Cornell University is also inviting bids for a place in its Online Certificate Programme, which is valued at USD3,699.

For the full list of prizes and to place your bids, visit phab.phukethotelsassociation.com/silent-auction.

Phuket Vocational College is supported by the Phuket Hotels Association’s educational programme.

To learn more about the Phuket Hotels Association, email [email protected], or visit www.phukethotelsassociation.com.