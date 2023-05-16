Thai Vietjet opens lounge service

BANGKOK 17 May 2023: Thai Vietjet has opened lounge services at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport using the facilities of the Coral Executive Lounge.

Passengers travelling on Thai Vietjet’s international flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Singapore, Fukuoka, Danang, Phu Quoc, and Taipei can enjoy premium services at the Coral Executive Lounge, Concourse D, Departure Terminal, Suvarnabhumi Airport for a fee of THB1,200, paid for on the airline’s website or through the airline’s call centre.

The premium lounge service at the Coral Executive Lounge includes food and refreshments, snacks and beverages, Wi-Fi service, flight information service, private room, neck and shoulder massage service, newspapers and magazines, television entertainment, and disabled access.

Coral Executive Lounge is open to members and travellers using credit cards that have brokered a lounge visit as an incentive for their premium card members.

Passengers holding Thai Vietjet’s Eco and Deluxe tickets can enjoy the premium lounge service by adding the lounge pass to their booking number while booking the air ticket. Or they contact the call centre at (+66)-2-089-1909 at least 24 hours before departure. Passengers must present their flight itinerary and boarding pass at the lounge reception counter.